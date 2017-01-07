Kim Kardashian just wants to be comfortable.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted out with Kanye West Friday night, sporting one of her most uncharacteristically comfy-looking outfits yet. This marked another rare joint appearance for the two, who have largely stayed out of the public eye since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October and he was hospitalized for exhaustion the following month.
Kim wore a red and black plaid flannel shirt over a black top and baggy light sweatpants, as well as two necklaces. Kanye sported a dark gray hoodie, camo pants and a gold pendant. Kim has for years usually worn fancier and more revealing outfits in public but has sported more casual looks recently while out in public, including with Kanye.
juliano-daddy/X17online.com
She did, however, sport a more daring look Thursday; The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a black blazer that showed off her cleavage, paired with ripped light blue jeans and sandals, while out and about in Beverly Hills.
AKM-GSI
Day before Christmas, she and Kanye were spotted grabbing dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, marking the first time they had been photographed together in public in months. Kim wore a cleavage-baring white dress.
The two later attended a performance of The Nutcracker with daughter North West, 3, Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, and her daughter Penelope Disick, 4. Kim dressed casually, wearing a baggy red sweatshirt.
She glammed it up for her family's Christmas party, where she debuted a lip ring. She did not wear it during her and Kanye's night out Friday.
The two spent a low-key New Year's Eve together and then flew with North West, and 1-year-old son Saint West to Oklahoma to visit for the first time the final resting place of the rapper's mother Donda West, who died in 2007.
Kim broke her silence about the Paris robbery in a recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo, which shows her discussing it tearfully with her family.
"They're going to shoot me in the back," she said. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."
