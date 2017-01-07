Kim Kardashian just wants to be comfortable.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted out with Kanye West Friday night, sporting one of her most uncharacteristically comfy-looking outfits yet. This marked another rare joint appearance for the two, who have largely stayed out of the public eye since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October and he was hospitalized for exhaustion the following month.

Kim wore a red and black plaid flannel shirt over a black top and baggy light sweatpants, as well as two necklaces. Kanye sported a dark gray hoodie, camo pants and a gold pendant. Kim has for years usually worn fancier and more revealing outfits in public but has sported more casual looks recently while out in public, including with Kanye.