The Good Fight is going to get nasty, the trailer warned, but what they didn't tell you is things will get nasty, but in style. CBS All Access released the first images—including gallery shots and episodic stills—from The Good Wife spinoff and naturally it looks like one of the most stylish shows on TV.
Christine Baranski returns as Diane Lockhart alongside returning cast members Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn and Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold. They're joined by new additions to The Good Wife world Game of Thrones veteran Rose Leslie, Justified's Erica Tazel, Delroy Lindo and Justin Bartha. Recurring players include Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters.
The Good Fight picks up one year after the events of The Good Wife series finale. Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) isn't around anymore—can you blame her after that slap?—and Lucca is at a new firm. And Diane? Well, Diane finds herself in financial ruin after a scheme wipes her out and ruins the reputation of her goddaughter, Maia, played by Leslie. They then join Lucca at her new law firm.
There will be plenty of new faces, but of course players from The Good Wife world will be involved. Carrie Preston will return as Elsbeth Tascioni for a series of episodes in the show's 10-episode first season. Zach Grenier will return as David Lee and Jerry Adler's Howard Lyman will also return to the fold.
The Good Wife co-creators Robert and Michelle King are on board as showrunners and executive producers on the series. The first episode of The Good Fight will premiere Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS proper. New episodes will be available for streaming on CBS All Access on following Sundays. Make sure to click through the gallery above for your first look at The Good Fight. Check out the trailer while you're at it too!