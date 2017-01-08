No matter who's nominated, you can count on at least one familiar face to guide you through award season.
Giuliana Rancic is in action tonight for the 2017 Golden Globes, co-hosting E!'s Live From the Red Carpet with Ryan Seacrestand, as usual, giving every nominee a run for her money in the glam department.
And this year, everything is coming up roses for G!
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The veteran Fashion Police host looks ready for spring tonight (tip of the hat to the obliging, non-rainy weather!) in a romantic, champagne-colored halter-neck gown with a gold belt and embroidered floral millefeuilles tulle providing luxurious pops of color by Lebanese designer Rani Zakhem.
The couture gown hails from Zakhem's latest fall/winter collection and originally went down the runway with sleeves.
Once again, Forevermark did the honors in the dazzling diamond-ring-and-earrings department.
"I could live inside her dress," Countdown to the Red Carpet co-host Kris Jenner joked about G's full skirt with a flowing train. "I'm moving in right after the show."
E!
"Today it is the most perfect day in Hollywood," Giuliana added with regard to the refreshingly sunny weather and spot-on temperature in the low 70s after storms were predicted for Sunday.
Stylist Rebecca Gross helped put Giuliana's look together, from head to stiletto sandal.
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., only on E!