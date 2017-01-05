Gabriel-Kane, Rafferty and Presley had walked the runway at Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2017 fashion show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week in June, while Brandon watched from the front row.

This marks the first major modeling campaign for most of the guys.

Gabriel-Kane, who is also a musician, made his big modeling debut in 2015 with a Calvin Klein ad shoot.

Presley had made his runway debut the week before at Jeremy Scott's Moschino Resort show. His sister Kaia Gerber, 15, is also a model.