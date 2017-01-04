Does Nick Viall Get Engaged on The Bachelor?

Will Nick Viall finally give America its happily ever after?

In The Bachelor's season premiere, the two-time Bachelorette finalist said he's looking to give viewers the fairy tale ending they are looking for by the end of his season, but does it actually happen?! We went directly to the man himself to get the scoop on his post-show relationship status.

"Possibly maybe with someone," Nick told E! News' Carissa Culiner, before adding, "possibly not." And no, he "cannot" confirm or deny if he ends the season engaged.

After four seasons, we guess it's not surprising Nick is a steel trap when it comes to any spoilers. But hey, you can't blame us for trying!