Does Nick Viall Get Engaged on The Bachelor?

Will Nick Viall finally give America its happily ever after?
In The Bachelor's season premiere, the two-time Bachelorette finalist said he's looking to give viewers the fairy tale ending they are looking for by the end of his season, but does it actually happen?! We went directly to the man himself to get the scoop on his post-show relationship status.
"Possibly maybe with someone," Nick told E! News' Carissa Culiner, before adding, "possibly not." And no, he "cannot" confirm or deny if he ends the season engaged.
After four seasons, we guess it's not surprising Nick is a steel trap when it comes to any spoilers. But hey, you can't blame us for trying!
And when we asked if he's happy now with how The Bachelor journey ended for him, Nick said he's "always happy. I like to think I'm generally a pleasant and happy person even when things don't go so well."
But will he run into the Ben Higgins dilemma of season 20 a.k.a. falling in love with more than one woman? "We all saw what happened with Ben last season and that may or may not have happened with me," Nick hinted. "It might've, it might not have. You'll have to watch. I don't know. I do think it'll be very interesting."
And Nick spilled that in addition to the meeting we saw in the premiere, he had "private conversations" with Ben, who is still engaged to Lauren Bushnell after proposing in his finale, and fellow former Bachelor Chris Soules, during which they imparted some advice on him.
"They talked a lot about the difficulties of just being the Bachelor, and I will say everything they warned me about they were absolutely spot-on and right about," Nick said. "There's a lot of intensity and a lot of emotions and all the things that you think probably won't happen do in fact happen."
To hear more from Nick, including how he remembered all 30 women's names on night one, watch the rest of our interview with the Bachelor above.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.