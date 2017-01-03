What Really Happened During Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance? Watch to Get the Scoop!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint, North

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media With Family Home Video

So Cosmo - Temp Show Package

So Cosmo: Meet the Cast

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's the performance everyone is talking about!

Over the weekend, Mariah Carey took the stage in Times Square to perform live on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, but unfortunately, things didn't go as planned. After experiencing technical difficulties, Mariah tried to continue on, but that didn't stop social media from criticizing the performance.

Shortly after leaving the stage, the Mariah's World star took to Twitter to comment on the performance.

"S--t happens," Mariah tweeted. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

Photos

Meet Mariah Carey's Entourage

Since then, there has been tons of speculation about what actually happened  during Mariah's performance. So what's the truth?

Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop and to see the latest updates on the performance drama!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Mariah Carey , New Year's Eve , Top Stories