It's the performance everyone is talking about!

Over the weekend, Mariah Carey took the stage in Times Square to perform live on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, but unfortunately, things didn't go as planned. After experiencing technical difficulties, Mariah tried to continue on, but that didn't stop social media from criticizing the performance.

Shortly after leaving the stage, the Mariah's World star took to Twitter to comment on the performance.

"S--t happens," Mariah tweeted. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."