Kim Kardashian West has returned to social media in a big way.

The reality star—who took a break from her app and her social media platforms following her terrifying Paris robbery in October—updated her app, giving users an exclusive look into her home life with Kanye West, North West and Saint West.

The home video provides footage of Nori and Saint's cutest moments, including some of the 1-year-old's first steps! It also reveals the love shared between 'Ye, Kim and their family of four, showing clips of the couple kissing and dancing together as well as hanging out at home with their children.