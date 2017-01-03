The home video provides footage of Nori and Saint's cutest moments, including some of the 1-year-old's first steps! It also reveals the love shared between 'Ye, Kim and their family of four, showing clips of the couple kissing and dancing together as well as hanging out at home with their children.
The video continues with Jeremih's "Paradise" playing in the background as we hear him sing, "Man, I knew life would be alright/ But who would have thought it would be this good?"
It's the first, real look into the couple's life at home and out of the spotlight with their two kids, showing their precious parenting moments and their interaction with each other away from all the cameras and paparazzi. In fact, we can't help but relate to them on a totally normal level, despite their massive stardom.
Courtesy: John & Joseph Photography Inc.
Though Kim has slowly but surely been making her way back into the public sphere, attending Kris Jenner's Christmas party and stepping out to welcome Joyce Bonelli's twin sons into the world, she has yet to really dive back into social media.
The home video marks one of the first times she's updated her app under her own name since the robbery, without her mother or one of her sisters doing it for her.
It also comes on the heels of a couple of rocky months for her and Kanye, following his hospitalization for exhaustion in November.
The couple was plagued by false divorce rumors recently. However, the home video certainly gives some insight into what appears to be a very loving relationship between them and further proof that they're doing OK.
As a source recently told E! News, "They are going through a lot but from what it seems like they are doing it together and getting through it."
