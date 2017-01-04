Law & Order: SVU without Benson? Perish the thought. In "Next Chapter," Benson (Mariska Hargitay) was shocked to learn her boyfriend, Tucker (Robert John Burke), was flirting with the idea of retirement. What would he do? Nothing, he said. A cop without a badge.

Throughout the episode, Benson struggled with the idea of retiring and what being a cop does to people, thanks to the case of the week. The episode followed Quinn (Annie Monroe), a young professional at a consulting firm, who was sexually assaulted by a masked man she believed was her college stalker, Ray Wilson (Ben Cole). However, Ray had an airtight alibi, despite evidence at the scene stating otherwise. He was framed. Was it her over-zealous coworker? Nope, it was retired cop Sgt. Tom Cole (True Blood's Chris Bauer). With the cops onto him, he kidnapped Quinn, but Benson and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) weren't far behind.