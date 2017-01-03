How Oprah Winfrey Lost 42 Lbs. and Finally Found Happiness

A little positive thinking can go a long way—just ask Oprah Winfrey.

The Weight Watchers spokeswoman graces the magazine's January/February issue and speaks candidly about her weight loss journey. Since joining the program in the summer of 2015, she's down 42 lbs. But for the first time in her life, Winfrey is not defined by the number on the scale.

It's no secret that Winfrey's waistline was once a cause of concern, as she often said during The Oprah Winfrey Show's 25 year-run. "For the longest time, I was afraid of a potato chip. Now I deny myself nothing," Winfrey explains. "I just don't give myself everything at the same time."

And if she does? Well, there's always tomorrow.