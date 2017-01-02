You're fired is fired.
After a long wait, The New Celebrity Apprentice finally returned on Monday night, with Arnold Schwarzenegger taking over for former host and current President-Elect Donald Trump, and finally ending the speculation over what his signature catchphrase would be that would replace "You're fired."
Of course, Schwarzenegger's send-off line ended up coming from his hit film Terminator: "You're terminated." Obvious? Sure, but it gets the job done. ("Hasta la vista" definitely could've worked, too.)
So who were the two celebrity contestants who were terminated in the Jan. 2 episode?
Carnie Wilson, singer and member of Wilson Phillips, and Youtube star Carrie Keagan were fired by the former governor of California by the two-hour premiere's end.
"The first one wasn't easy. But you know the line now, and the celebs know my expectations," Schwarzenegger tweeted after the premiere aired. "Take risks, give everything."
Still left in the competition are Laila Ali, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, and Ricky Williams.
Helping out Schwarzenegger in the board room this season is an impressive roster of advisors that includes Tyra Banks, Jessica Alba, the founder and CCO of the Honest Company and Honest Beauty, Warren Buffett, and former Microsoft CEO and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, as well as Schwarzenegger's nephew, prominent entertainment attorney Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger.
The New Celebrity Apprentice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
