You're fired is fired.

After a long wait, The New Celebrity Apprentice finally returned on Monday night, with Arnold Schwarzenegger taking over for former host and current President-Elect Donald Trump, and finally ending the speculation over what his signature catchphrase would be that would replace "You're fired."

Of course, Schwarzenegger's send-off line ended up coming from his hit film Terminator: "You're terminated." Obvious? Sure, but it gets the job done. ("Hasta la vista" definitely could've worked, too.)

So who were the two celebrity contestants who were terminated in the Jan. 2 episode?