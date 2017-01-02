Angelina Jolie Rings in the New Year With Her Kids in Colorado

After an eventful personal year, Angelina Jolie ushered in 2017 with her children at her side.

The Oscar winner jetted off to Crested Butte, Colorado to ring in the new year with her kids. According to the Daily Mail, the actress was spotted hitting the slopes on New Year's Day with Zahara, Vivienne and Knox. The group was trailed by a ski instructor who offered a helping hand during runs down the snow-padded slopes.

Ever the private star, particularly now amid her divorce from Brad Pitt, Jolie secured a mountainside mansion that her family could ski to from the trails, according to the report.