Meryl Streep was born in New Jersey, but she belongs to the world.

A legit national treasure, her prestige as untouchable as Margaret Thatcher's steely resolve and shellacked hair in The Iron Lady, Streep could quit making movies today and still be name-checked nine out of 10 times for the next 50 years when someone is asked who their favorite actress is.

Happily, the 67-year-old star of screen, stage and more screen remains as vibrant as ever—and as amiable when it comes to showing up whenever she's nominated for a major award. Which is every. Single. Year.