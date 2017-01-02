You want a hot body?

Listen to the wise words of one Ms. Britney Spears and "work b*tch."

Why do you think celebs always look so fit and fabulous? They dedicate a good chunk of time to working out. Of course, one routine does not fit all. Even stars have their favorite fitness classes. With the help of our friends over at Open Sweat, an app that lets you book discount workout classes (think: the new Class Pass), we've rounded up Hollywood's go-to sweat spots.

If that workout doesn't get your heart rate up, maybe some celeb spotting will.