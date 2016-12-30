Many celebs plan to say goodbye to 2016 and ring in the new year in style. And at least one will be tying the knot!

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps and boyfriend Tom D'Agostino got engaged earlier this year and she later said the two would marry on New Year's Eve, which also happens to be his birthday.

Their wedding is set to take place in Palm Beach, Florida. She headed there earlier this week with her family to prep for her big day. The reality star posted on her Instagram page Thursday a photo of her with daughter Victoria de Lesseps and her mother getting manicures.

"Getting #pampered ♥3 generations #mom #daughter #weddingcountdown xo," she wrote.