Debbie Reynolds tragically died just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away this week.

Though E! News confirmed she suffered a stroke while reportedly planning Fisher's funeral with her other children, many people believe it was due to the extreme heartbreak in having to say goodbye to her daughter. In fact, Reynolds had previously said in her 2013 autobiography Unsinkable that her "greatest fear" was outliving her daughter.

"It's not natural to outlive your child. This has always been my greatest fear," she wrote, admitting, "I don't know if I could survive that."