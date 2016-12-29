The holiday spirit is still in the air!
Proud dad Evan Ross shared an adorable picture of his daughter, Jagger Snow, on Instagram two days ago. The nearly 17-month-old cutie proved she's mastered the art of duck lips while sporting precious reindeer antlers. Evan's big sister, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, helped capture the precious moment.
"Auntie Tracee @traceeellisross worked for 20 minutes to get this photo," the 28-year actor old captioned. "#merryxmas from baby jagger."
Tracee shared another photo of her niece over the weekend, writing, "Walking the grounds! #auntieTracee."
The Ross family has enjoyed spending time together this holiday season; Ashlee shared another photo of her husband cooking over Thanksgiving.
Jagger is Evan's only child with wife Ashlee Simpson Ross, 32. The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in August. Simpson is also a mom to son Bronx Mowgli Wentz, 8, from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy.
The Ross family celebrated Bronx's 8th birthday at Disneyland in November.