Will Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes Be the Most Musical Ever?

In August, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Jimmy Fallon will be taking on the hosting duties for the 2017 Golden Globes.
"This is the most spontaneous and uninhibited award show on television, and Jimmy's playful, disarming comedic brilliance makes him the ideal host to enhance and elevate the sense of fun and irreverence that's made the Golden Globes one of the premier events of the entire broadcast year," NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement.
Considering the Globes are known for being one of the most fun awards shows of the season, we know Fallon will make sure to create a hilarious, event-filled couple of hours, and we're guessing a lot of that will have to do with music.
In fact, during the Golden Globes press day Wednesday, he told the crowd that for the first time in the history of the show, they're doing an opening number, which they've been working on for months. He hinted celebs like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Justin Timblerlake, Kit Harington and more are involved in making it great.
This begs the question: Will this end up being the most musical Golden Globes to date? Looking back at Fallon's previous hosting gigs as well as his skits on The Tonight Show, we're thinking it just might be...
2010 Emmys Opening Skit: Fallon took on the task of hosting the Emmys in 2010, which was entirely dedicated to hilarious and witty musical performances.
For example, he kicked off the show with a Glee take on "Born to Run," hosting a regional glee club competition that featured all the biggest actors and actresses of the year.
Miniseries and Movies Skit: He also did this little diddy beside Tom Hanks while announcing the nominations for the Outstanding Miniseries and Movies category at the 2010 Emmy Awards.
Musical Tribute to the Shows We Lost: Fallon made sure to pay tribute to the "shows we lost" during his hosting gig at the 2010 Emmys, bidding them farewell by putting on a musical showcase while dressed as Elton John, Green Day and more.
Presenting at the 2009 Emmy Awards: He may have landed the 2010 hosting gig after he hilariously presented the winner for Original Music and Lyrics at the 2009 Emmy Awards during which he used an auto-tune modifier to sing about the nominees (before falling a "hurting" his back).
2002 MTV Video Music Awards: Let's take is all the way back to 2002 when he hosted the MTV VMAs, opening the show with his own rendition of Eminem's "Without Me" music video. He also impersonated everyone from Avril Lavigne to Nelly to Enrique Iglesias.
Lip Sync Battles: We also can't forget the Fallon was the original creator of "Lip Sync Battle" on The Tonight Show, getting celebs to hilariously mouth the words to a song of their choice. We'll never forget Emma Stone's take on "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled.
Wheel of Musical Impressions: Another one of our favorite skits on The Tonight Show is the "Wheel of Musical Impressions" game in which both Fallon and his guest have to sing a certain song while mimicking a celebrity. For example, Ariana Grande stunned the audience with her near-perfect impressions of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera last year.
The Roots Mixes: Of course, Fallon also incorporates the show's house band, The Roots, in every episode, either through remixes of popular songs using school instruments or through fun, A Cappella versions.
Turning News Into Musicals: Fallon is exceptionally talented at turning even the most difficult of topics into something people can bop along to. For example, during the election, he created a skit called "Duets With Donald Trump," which (despite the tension at the time) got people to laugh. We're betting he'll be able to bring lots of cheer to the Globes this way, too.
Saturday Night Live! With Justin Timberlake: One of his biggest moments on television, aside from The Tonight Show, was his SNL hosting gig with J.T. The pair took the show by storm, providing lots of hilarious jokes, which were mostly dished through musical skits. In fact, their opening number was entirely music-based!
And Since We're On J.T.: We'll never forget this skit in which they both hilariously sang Alanis Morissette's "Ironic" while at summer camp. It was perfection, truly.
We can't wait to see what other musical brilliance Fallon brings to the table when he hosts the Golden Globes this Sunday. Make sure to catch it all at 5 p.m. on NBC!