Will Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes Be the Most Musical Ever?

In August, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Jimmy Fallon will be taking on the hosting duties for the 2017 Golden Globes.

"This is the most spontaneous and uninhibited award show on television, and Jimmy's playful, disarming comedic brilliance makes him the ideal host to enhance and elevate the sense of fun and irreverence that's made the Golden Globes one of the premier events of the entire broadcast year," NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement.

Considering the Globes are known for being one of the most fun awards shows of the season, we know Fallon will make sure to create a hilarious, event-filled couple of hours, and we're guessing a lot of that will have to do with music.