Pink Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Carey Hart

Pink, Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart

This baby news just gave us a reason to smile!

Pink gave birth to a baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart on December 26, 2016, announcing her bundle of joy's entrance into the world on Instagram. The "Just Like Fire" singer and hubby Carey Hartalso share a 5-year old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, together.

She captioned the intimate mother-son moment, "Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16"

And as it turns out, the couple has always wanted to name their son Jameson. In a 2010 interview with Access Hollywood, Pink explained, "My dad's name is James, and my brother's name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey's middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey. That's a no brainer."

Pink kept much of her second pregnancy under wraps, keeping the exciting news a secret until mid-November. The proud mama announced she was expecting on Instagram by posting an artistic photo of her little girl embracing an undeniable baby bump.

Pink, Pregnancy

Deborah Anderson

Since then, it's been full speed ahead as Pink and Carey prepared to expand their family of three to a family of four. 

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the 37-year-old showcased her bump with an adorable "turkey dance," followed by giving big sister Willow a lesson in diaper changing

Then as Pink approached the final stretch of her pregnancy, she shared snapshots from what was sure to be a memory-filled photoshoot alongside Willow

"I love being a mama," Pink explained on Good Morning America. "I made a choice a long time ago that I was going to have a successful family and that is my absolute number one goal in life."

She continued while laughing, "I feel like I have two kids right now. I would like a third. No, I want to say that Carey Hart's an awesome husband and a really good dad, but he's also like a second child."

Congratulations, you two!

