As the world continues to try and wrap its head around the fact that we lost Carrie Fisher, a plethora of memories spring to the forefront, ranging from her iconic roles, her contributions to TV and film, her feminist pride, and, of course, her famous Star Wars attire.

Aside from her Princess Leia buns, Fisher's character brought another style trademark to pop culture when she donned the ever-so-famous gold "slave" bikini in Return of the Jedi.

While many became big fans of the outfit (Ross Gellar wasn't the only one), and some even channeled their inner Princess Leia for Halloween, the truth of the matter is Fisher didn't really care for the get-up as much as everyone else did.