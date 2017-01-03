Khloe Kardashian wants to help people get the ultimate revenge.
As the host of her new E! series, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the 32-year-old will guide contestants as they work to get a healthier mind, body and soul.
"Revenge Body is basically a show about taking people that not so much are seeking revenge in a harmful, malicious way, but revenge in the best way possible, which is a good body," Khloe tells E! News' Sibley Scoles in the exclusive interview above.
Khloe explains, "So people that have gone through really traumatic experiences in life, not all of them are breakups, some of them have lost a parent or something that's been really traumatic which has caused them to gain a lot of weight and they don't really know how to get control over their life again. So whatever that circumstance is I want them to get revenge on that incident."
But this show isn't just about the physical journey, it's about the emotional one as well.
"It's not just physically, this is a show that really focuses from the inside out," Khloe reveals. "That's like my book and my journey is all about mind, body and soul. But I do believe working out is a form of therapy, I think it builds you an emotional set of armor as well."
Take a look at the video above to see Khloe dish even more about her show and make sure to tune in to the series premiere on Jan. 12!
Watch the premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m., only on E!