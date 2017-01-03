Khloe Kardashian wants to help people get the ultimate revenge.

As the host of her new E! series, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the 32-year-old will guide contestants as they work to get a healthier mind, body and soul.

"Revenge Body is basically a show about taking people that not so much are seeking revenge in a harmful, malicious way, but revenge in the best way possible, which is a good body," Khloe tells E! News' Sibley Scoles in the exclusive interview above.

Khloe explains, "So people that have gone through really traumatic experiences in life, not all of them are breakups, some of them have lost a parent or something that's been really traumatic which has caused them to gain a lot of weight and they don't really know how to get control over their life again. So whatever that circumstance is I want them to get revenge on that incident."