Daisy Ridley "Devastated" Over Carrie Fisher's Death

The actresses' bond was apparent when Carrie interviewed Daisy for Interview magazine in 2015. "People have been asking me about crushes out of the original film, and I say you every time," Daisy, who played Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, told the screen legend. "They were like, 'Is there anyone you particularly look up to?' And I'm like, "Well, Carrie, obviously." While Ridley also fancied Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, she said, "You're a kick-ass woman."

"I'm your predecessor, I think," Carrie told Daisy, then a relative newcomer.

"Exactly," the 24-year-old actress replied. "You paved the way for all the girls."

"It was my gravel!" Carrie said. "Girl gravel! Girl-vel."