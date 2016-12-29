Don't call this a warm welcome.

King Cyrus (Jake Maskall) isn't exactly thrilled to learn his oldest nephew, Prince Robert (Max Brown), is alive and well in this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals, and he makes his feelings known with an icy greeting.

While "Robbie" affectionately embraces Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) and Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park), Cyrus stumbles upon the heartfelt family reunion as he's searching for a drink. At first, he thinks it's just another one of the queen's schemes to win the upper hand.