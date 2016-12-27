Seven months later and Live With Kelly still doesn't have a new co-host...and we love it.

Since Michael Strahan's infamous exit from the morning show, Kelly Ripa has welcomed many co-hosts as Live's exhaustive search for Strahan's replacement continues...and shows no signs of coming to an end anytime soon.

"We really didn't set a time frame for ourselves," Kelly Ripa recently said on Watch What Happens Live of the prolonged co-host search. "We just wanted to wait until we found the right person. What we didn't anticipate was that we would have such an outpouring of interest, so our list got very long very quickly. We've been trying to keep it as narrow as possible, but then people pop up."