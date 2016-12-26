It was a holly, jolly Christmas in Jessica Simpson's home this holiday weekend.

As the fashion designer and actress celebrated the special day, her dad Joe Simpson was able to share a few family memories on social media.

As seen on Instagram, the fashion photographer gave fans a peek inside Jessica's home that included huge trees and more than a few festive outfits.

"Hangin at Jessica's for Christmas.... so thankful for my many blessings.... #christmas #christmastree #love," he wrote on Instagram before showing off his holiday sweater from Tipsy Elves. "Got all dressed up for Christmas!! @jessicasimpson #christmas #christmastree #christmastime #love."