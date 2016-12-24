Selena Gomezmade a rare public appearance Christmas Eve to give back and spread some joy.
The 24-year-old pop singer visited patients at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth in her native Texas. A source told E! News exclusively that Gomez spent time with about 14 kids in the hospital's Child Life Zone play area, where they also decorated cookies.
"She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!" the source said. "There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients."
"She was absolutely wonderful and genuine," the source added. "The hospital was so thankful she took time away from her family to visit children who can't be home this Christmas."
"Thank you @selenagomez for stopping by the Child Life Zone this morning to visit with our patients and families who weren't able to be home this Christmas Eve! #selenagomez #christmaseve #tistheseason #holidayseason," read a post shared on one of the hospital's Instagram pages Saturday.
Gomez also spent time with a patient named Madison, who is a big fan.
"Selena came to see Madison today!" her mother wrote, alongside a photo of the singer hugging the little girl in her hospital bed. "Love that she took time out of her busy schedule to make her day!"
"Shelby and Madison both remember watching her on Barney, Wizards of Waverly Place and have been listening to her music for years!" she said. "Such a great gift of kindness she showed us today!! @selenagomez #daughter #lungtransplant #PTLD #chemo #complications #selenagomez."
Gomez took a break from the spotlight earlier this year to seek treatment for depression and other side effects of her chronic lupus.
She made her first public appearance since her hiatus in November at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she gave a candid speech about her personal turmoil and also talked about body image. She has since been seen out in public a few times.