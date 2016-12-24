Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Suffers Miscarriage

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, has suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with her and husband Mike Tindall's second baby, a spokesperson for the couple said Saturday, Christmas Eve.

The two had announced her pregnancy three weeks ago, saying they were set to welcome their new child in the spring. The baby was to be the queen's sixth great-grandchild.

"Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby," the couple's spokesperson said in a statement. "At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy."

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.