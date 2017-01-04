So you're probably asking yourself, self, where's the rub? This gal seems like she had a great time. And I did have a great time! I love bread almost as much as Oprah. But I also felt like, for the lack of a better word, s--t. I'm not sure why I had to conduct a science experiment to come to the conclusion that eating out of a book called Cravings is not healthy, but there you have it. As soon as Monday was over I ran, not walked, to my hot yoga studio. I shoveled carrots in my mouth like I had just been airlifted off the island in Castaway. I DRANK A GREEN TEA.

Again, none of this is groundbreaking. And none of this is, surely, how Chrissy Teigen actually eats day in and day out. Cravings is not an hour-by-hour meal plan, but rather a collection of Chrissy's favorite recipes all in one place. Her social media does not document every morsel, but rather the ones that are visually stimulating and that fit into the persona of cool-girl-that-eats-giant-burritos that she has worked so hard to create. Most people can assume that for every plate of meatballs and garlic bread, there are at least three green juices.

Yet I still have to wonder if Chrissy Teigen eats like Chrissy Teigen even at all. I know that supermodels have genetic makeups that are different than commonplace citizens, their DNA strands made out of 24-karat gold or something, but come on! You should have seen how I looked after this one, admittedly jam-packed with calories, weekend. Chrissy, if you have some magic secret for digesting and quickly metabolizing those breakfast sandwiches, you know where to find me.

Until then, I'll be here, never ever eating like a celebrity again.