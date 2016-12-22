Keep your head up, Nick Cannon!

The Wild 'N Out host's holiday plans quickly changed in recent days, as Cannon took to Instagram to reveal that he has been in the hospital because of Lupus complications.

Cannon posted a picture of himself hooked up to a monitor while lying in a hospital bed at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital. "For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas," he wrote. "All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior."

Despite the bad news, it appears Cannon is maintaining a positive attitude.