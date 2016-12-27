Whether you're a red-carpet regular or guilty of taking 20 selfies before you post one photo, you want a lip color that lasts.

Don't just rely on re-application and way-too-obvious lip liner. Jessie J, who just announced an artist collaboration with Make Up For Ever, has pretty genius tips to make sure those puckers stay put.

"If I want [a lip color] to be on for a long period of time, always make sure that [the area] around your mouth isn't too moisturized or wet with foundation—so extra powder around your mouth," advised the singer.