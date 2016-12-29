Magic Tanaka!

Mariah Carey receives a special surprise for her "anniversary" from dancer Bryan Tanaka.

In this exclusive clip from this Sunday's Mariah's World, Tanaka pops out of a cake and does a sexy dance for the birthday girl.

"I like blackout for a second because my adrenaline just took over," Tanaka says. "And then I turned into Magic Mike, actually Magic Tanaka…let's get it right!"

Mariah's reaction to the surprise is priceless and when talking about the lap dance she says, "Apparently someone told Tanaka that I would like it if he jumped out of a cake."