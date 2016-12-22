Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence love to joke around, but there are some lines they don't want to cross.

During an interview on Australia's KIIS Summer Fling radio show, the Passengers co-stars were hypothesizing about the existence of extraterrestrial life when co-host Sophie Monk made a transition to a not-so-related subject—the most adventurous place the two stars have ever had sex in their lives.

"Your characters have sex on the kitchen table. What's the most adventurous place you've had sex?" she asked.

Pratt was quick to answer with "airplane," but when Monk continued to probe him about how he got the "angle" right, he joked that he hung from the ceiling.

Next, it was the Oscar winner's turn to answer, though she dodged the question with humor. "I like being safe," she said. "That's what really turns me on."