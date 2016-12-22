Alan Thicke's Cause of Death Revealed

Mark Davis/Getty Images
Family, friends and fans now know the reason for Alan Thicke's sudden death.
The 69-year-old actor died from a "ruptured aorta" and a "stanford type A aortic dissection," according to his official death certificate obtained by E! News.
On Dec. 13, the Growing Pains icon was playing hockey, a favorite pastime, with his 19-year-old son Carter at Pickwick Gardens ice rink in Burbank, Calif. when he suffered the rupture.
"He was in great spirits," an insider at the ice rink recalled. "Alan had taken a few shifts and seemed to be fine. Then during a shift, he seemed to falter, and skated to the bench...He was sitting on the bench, hunched over, then started experiencing pain. He laid down and started moaning loudly, holding his head. We called 911 and the paramedics came within two to three minutes. He was conscious and had stopped moaning by the time they took him out and to the hospital."
He was pronounced dead at the hospital that afternoon. "Alan was healthy and his heart attack was a complete shock," a source shared with E! News.
Arthur Mola/Invision for The Hollywood Reporter/AP Images
Since the tragic loss, tributes have poured in from Hollywood's stars young and old to honor the late legend, including his beloved television family.
"I spent Monday through Friday for seven important years with Alan Thicke as my 'TV dad.' I'm shocked and truly heartbroken today at the news of his death," Kirk Cameron wrote on Instagram. "Alan was a generous, kind and loving man. I am so blessed to have grown up with him. Chelsea and I send our love and prayers to his family tonight. We will cherish the memories...'sharing the laughter and love.'"
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals
After Thicke's funeral, his wife of over a decade broke her silence.
"It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time," Tanya Callau said in a statement.
"Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke. Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning."
His famous son Robin Thicke pulled at heartstrings when he called his father "the best friend" he ever had.
"He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had," he wrote. "Let's all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love."