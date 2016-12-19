The post continued, "We heard from our own Robin Thicke who brought up all dear dad's best friends, Bob Saget, Bill Maher, Alex Trebec [sic] who I had no idea had such old deep ties to our family, the entire cast of Growing Pains including Leo and Kirk Cameron who I had the pleasure of meeting for the first time, along with his wife who became an instant friend."

Trebek previously revealed that Thicke was the man behind his successful career. "Alan Thicke is the reason i got my big break here in the United States," Trebek told Access Hollywood before explaining how Thicke invited him to audition for a game show he had created. Trebek got the job, and since then he has always maintained that he wouldn't have made it in Hollywood without Thicke.