HBO
Winter is here and what better way to celebrate the frigid temperatures and dark days than by binging every season of Game of Thrones? That's what HBO wants you to do.
The cable channel is launching a massive Game of Thrones marathon starting the day after Christmas, Monday, Dec. 26 on HBO 2. You'll be able to watch a season a day through December 31. Go back to where it all started: With Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and the first twist that rocked Westeros. This is what winter breaks are made for.
Should you miss an episode or a season, don't forget the entire series is ready and waiting on HBO Go for you to marathon on your own time.
Game of Thrones' seventh season, which is its penultimate, is in production and slated to air a little later than usual in 2017. Instead of the traditional spring 2017 return, Game of Thrones has been pushed to the summer.
"Now that winter has arrived on Game of Thrones, executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss felt that the storylines of the next season would be better served by starting production a little later than usual, when the weather is changing," Carter Bloys, president of HBO programming, said in a statement. "Instead of the show's traditional spring debut, we're moving the debut to summer to accommodate the shooting schedule."
As for what season seven will entail, that's being kept under wraps, but star Maisie Williams tweeted her review after reading scripts.
"Just finished reading season 7," she tweeted in August. "S—t gets REAl…I'd start preparing yourselves now…Scratch that, nothing will prepare you for this."
She ended her stream of tweets with "holy BALLS."
The Game of Thrones marathon kicks off on December 26. Or on HBO Go whenever you want.