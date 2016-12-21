How Emma Stone Conquered Debilitating Anxiety as a Child

Emma Stone may be America's Sweetheart and one of the most adored actresses in Hollywood, but she wasn't always the carefree, outgoing woman she is today.

The 28-year-old covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine and opens up about her struggle as a young girl to overcome debilitating anxiety.

"My brain, naturally zooming 30 steps ahead to the worst-case scenario," she recalled. "When I was about seven, I was convinced the house was burning down. I could sense it. Not a hallucination, just a tightening in my chest, feeling I couldn't breathe, like the world was going to end. There were some flare-ups like that, but my anxiety was constant."