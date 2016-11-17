On-set romances are fairly common in Hollywood, but Marion Cotillard insisted Thursday morning that nothing happened between her and Brad Pitt while filming Allied.
When news broke that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, rumors swirled that Cotillard and Pitt had an affair. But the La Vie en Rose actress told Today's Matt Lauer that none of the rumors are true. "I never take anything personally when it doesn't concern me," she said on Today. "So I didn't take it personally because I had nothing to do with those rumors or situation."
The only times Cotillard and Pitt were ever romantic, she explained, were while they filmed scenes for Allied. "It's always [an] awkward situation, but it's also a very fun situation because it's awkward," she said.
Cotillard, who is expecting her second child with partner Guillaume Canet, released a statement on Instagram in September regarding her (lack of) involvement in Pitt and Jolie's pending divorce.
"This crafted conversation isn't distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery," she posted. "Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love Marion."
Despite all the hullaballoo surrounding Marion and her co-star, she told Lauer that she's not letting it get in the way of her work. "I don't give energy to this," she said. "It was a wonderful, wonderful experience working with such a visionary director and an amazing actor. So that's all that matters."
On The Late Show Wednesday, Cotillard said there's nothing "sexy" about filming sex scenes in front of cameramen, directors and more on-set people. "It is a beautiful scene, though," she clarified.
