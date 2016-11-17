On-set romances are fairly common in Hollywood, but Marion Cotillard insisted Thursday morning that nothing happened between her and Brad Pitt while filming Allied.

When news broke that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, rumors swirled that Cotillard and Pitt had an affair. But the La Vie en Rose actress told Today's Matt Lauer that none of the rumors are true. "I never take anything personally when it doesn't concern me," she said on Today. "So I didn't take it personally because I had nothing to do with those rumors or situation."

The only times Cotillard and Pitt were ever romantic, she explained, were while they filmed scenes for Allied. "It's always [an] awkward situation, but it's also a very fun situation because it's awkward," she said.