The only problem with these tales, of course, even the kind-of-happy ones, is that there's no easy way to comfort the women and men who are married to or dating actors, those whose job it is to go to movie and TV sets and spend long hours with other actors. (And directors, camera people, grips, producers, agents, managers, makeup artists, set designers… the list of suspects goes on.)

That's why they say (you know, the reliable "they") that it is good for actors to date each other, because they alone get what the job requires, and subsequently how to get over what might be difficult for non-actors to understand.

That being said, there's a reason why some couples positively refuse to watch each other's love scenes, at least in some circumstances.

"She doesn't want to watch this," Jamie Dornan told USA Today when asked about whether his wife, Amelia Warner, would be able to sit through 50 Shades of Grey. "She wants to support me and my work. I won't be able to sit there myself. I am not going to put any pressure on her either way. It's her decision. She's well aware that it's pretend, but it's probably not that comfortable to watch."