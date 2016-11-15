Billy Bob Thornton has made no secret of the fact that he and ex Angelina Jolie still keep in touch, and now he's sharing some more details about their dynamic over the years in a new interview with Playboy.

Thornton revealed that while the two "don't talk on a regular basis" they are still very much friends.

"That won't ever go away," he explained to the magazine before adding, "Sometimes I won't see her for five years. But I offer. I know she's been through a lot. She's a great person. And she's one of the people who didn't abandon me. She never has."