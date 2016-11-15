Billy Bob Thornton has made no secret of the fact that he and ex Angelina Jolie still keep in touch, and now he's sharing some more details about their dynamic over the years in a new interview with Playboy.
Thornton revealed that while the two "don't talk on a regular basis" they are still very much friends.
"That won't ever go away," he explained to the magazine before adding, "Sometimes I won't see her for five years. But I offer. I know she's been through a lot. She's a great person. And she's one of the people who didn't abandon me. She never has."
The Goliath star also got candid about his dynamic with Jolie, saying, "I always felt beneath her and if you're living a life with someone you feel you're beneath, that's not good for either of you."
He echoed previous sentiments made during an interview last week with GQ, where he admitted, "I never felt good enough for her. I'm real uncomfortable around rich and important people. I like how I am."
Thornton also told Playboy that, if possibly given the chance, he would love to be on set with Jolie's recent ex.
"This might surprise people, but I'd love to do a movie with Brad Pitt," he explained. "I think we'd be great together. We'd play a couple of Southern guys."
You hear that, Hollywood? Let's make it happen.