It seemed like a fine idea at the time, Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller.

The Two and a Half Men star looked happy again after weathering a nasty custody battle with ex-wife Denise Richards over their young daughters, Lola and Sam, Richards having alleged in their divorce filings that Sheen was drinking and doing drugs again, and had turned violent at times.

Marrying Mueller, whom not much was known about other than she worked in real estate, seemed like a fresh start for the actor, one of the highest-paid on TV.

They tied the knot on May 30, 2008, and by the time Mueller walked the Emmys red carpet with her nominated husband that September in a flowing silver gown, she was pregnant with the couple's twin sons, Bob and Max. They were born on March 15, 2009.