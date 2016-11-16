Two of the most well-liked stars in the world are headed back to the White House to receive the nation's highest civilian honor.

Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres are set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Nov. 22, President Barack Obama revealed Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actor, often dubbed "America's dad," and the Emmy-winning talk show host, actress and comedienne are among 21 recipients of the award, which is presented to "individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."