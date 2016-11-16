Val Kilmer says Michael Douglas apologized to him in writing about his public comments about his health, calling the actor a "classy guy."

Kilmer had sparked concern last year after it was revealed he was treated at a hospital twice. Douglas, who starred with Kilmer in the 1996 movie The Ghost and the Darkness, had said in a Q&A event in England in October that the actor "is dealing with exactly what I had, and things don't look too good for him." Douglas is a survivor of stage 4 oral cancer.

Kilmer later said, "I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed." Kilmer took to Facebook again Tuesday and revealed Douglas had reached out to him.

"Michael Douglas wrote me a nice note apologizing for suggesting to the press overseas, I 'wasn't doing too well...' and was grateful to hear I am doing well," Kilmer wrote. "He's a classy guy."