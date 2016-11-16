Jerod Harris/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Val Kilmer says Michael Douglas apologized to him in writing about his public comments about his health, calling the actor a "classy guy."
Kilmer had sparked concern last year after it was revealed he was treated at a hospital twice. Douglas, who starred with Kilmer in the 1996 movie The Ghost and the Darkness, had said in a Q&A event in England in October that the actor "is dealing with exactly what I had, and things don't look too good for him." Douglas is a survivor of stage 4 oral cancer.
Kilmer later said, "I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed." Kilmer took to Facebook again Tuesday and revealed Douglas had reached out to him.
"Michael Douglas wrote me a nice note apologizing for suggesting to the press overseas, I 'wasn't doing too well...' and was grateful to hear I am doing well," Kilmer wrote. "He's a classy guy."
Douglas had said in his original response that he had asked Douglas almost two years ago for a referral to a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in his throat and that while he has a swollen tongue, he does not have cancer.
Last week, Kilmer appeared at a film screening of his play Citizen Twain in Los Angeles and spoke with his swollen tongue. He reportedly told the crowd it had swelled up during rehearsals and that he was recovering.
In his latest Facebook post about Douglas' apology, Kilmer also recalled their shared history.
"One day I have to recount the story of when I met his father," the actor wrote. "He loved my performance in TOMBSTONE so much, having played Doc himself in a mighty fine film, he was so animated about all the choices I was able to do, same as all the things he wanted to do but wasn't allowed to, the dialect, the coughing, drunk all day everyday... He was amazing. And the first time I met Michael is a good story too. Oliver Stone insisted I meet him, knowing what Michael would say about Oliver torturing him during WALLSTREET. It was hilarious and Oliver was relishing reliving Michael's pain... It all worked out and all was forgiven on Oscar night I believe...."