Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Kendall Jenner went dark on Instagram and now she's explaining why.
"I just wanted to detox," she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres Wednesday. "I just wanted a little bit of a break."
With millions of social media followers, it seemed like the last thing the 21-year-old supermodel would do was cut the cord between her and her legions of fans or remove the most liked Instagram photo of 2015, but as she explained to the daytime talk show host, Instagram started to become a crutch.
"I would wake up in the morning and I would look at it first thing. I would go to bed and it was the last thing that I would look at," she said. "I felt a little too dependent on it, so I kinda wanted to take a minute. It's a detox. I'll be back."
In fact, the reality star didn't even think anyone would notice her absence to begin with—especially not CNN. "It's so crazy to me that it even became huge news like that," she told DeGeneres. "I had no idea anyone was even talking about it. I honestly didn't even think anyone would care."
Nevertheless, while it's only been four days since she went off the Instagram grid, Jenner is happy with her decision.
"It's really nice. I suggest it," she told the audience. "I'm away from my phone so much more. You start to engage in real life and how you have to deal with real people right in front of you, so it's kind of really nice to be away from it even if it's just Instagram."
Meanwhile, her brother Rob Kardashian is loving Instagram, especially now after the birth of his first child, daughter Dream. He and his fiancée Blac Chyna have kept fans in the loop of their newborn's first days with the help of social media and, from the looks of the photos, the new dad couldn't be prouder.
"He's so happy. It makes me so happy," she said of her brother. "I could literally cry."