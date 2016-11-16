Kendall Jenner went dark on Instagram and now she's explaining why.

"I just wanted to detox," she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres Wednesday. "I just wanted a little bit of a break."

With millions of social media followers, it seemed like the last thing the 21-year-old supermodel would do was cut the cord between her and her legions of fans or remove the most liked Instagram photo of 2015, but as she explained to the daytime talk show host, Instagram started to become a crutch.

"I would wake up in the morning and I would look at it first thing. I would go to bed and it was the last thing that I would look at," she said. "I felt a little too dependent on it, so I kinda wanted to take a minute. It's a detox. I'll be back."