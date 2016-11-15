Mix Arrow, Broad City, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a dash of You're the Worst, and a sprinkle of Dexter all together, and you might just have Sweet/Vicious, the new dark comedy that just premiered on MTV.

It's about two college girls who spend their nights taking down the rapists on their college campus, and somehow, it's poignant, cathartic, hilarious, and still never makes light of the very real problem of rape and sexual assault. It also feels particularly timely.

"I think now, more than ever, we need this story," creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson tells E! News. "I really wanted to write a story for and about empowered women, and women who were strong but could also be broken at the same time, and to showcase that on television so that other women didn't feel so alone. That was so important to me, and now with what is happening in our country, I think now more than ever."