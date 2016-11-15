It was heartbreaking watching as Stiles ran up to his friends, Mrs. Martin, and even his dad, only for them to have no idea who he was, but at least he still had Lydia, who promised she wouldn't forget him.

"Just remember, I love you," he whispered just before a ghost rider pulled him out of his jeep. The next day, Stiles was gone, and it seemed like only Lydia felt like something was off.

Of course, in the teaser above, it's clear that Scott (Tyler Posey) and the rest of his pack eventually figure out that they've forgotten someone named Stiles, but they might have even bigger problems on their hands. There's are new creatures in town, Malia's getting shot, the ghost riders are appearing to entire parties full of people, and Theo (Cody Christian) has somehow returned to terrorize us all.