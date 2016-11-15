The end of an era is upon us.
Teen Wolf's final season debuts tonight, and it's something a little different from what we're used to. As the promos have revealed, the residents of Beacon Hills are being erased from existence thanks to some terrifying guys on horses, and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) appears to be the first big victim. Suddenly, his friends know that they've forgotten something, but they don't know what.
"It's stuff we've never really dealt with before on the show," star Tyler Posey tells E! News. "It's really cool. It kind of opens your eyes about stuff that's out there in the world. It's confusing, but it's a really cool season."
If you're not quite saying "WTF" yet, Posey continued: "It's really psychological, and kind of tangible too. Like it's stuff that could possibly, in a weird way, happen. It depends on how open you are. It's really interesting."
Well, color us intrigued.
While it's not going to take the pack long to realize there's something missing, it's not as if life will stop for them. There's still a lot to explore aside from the lack of Stiles as graduation looms ever closer. For the first time in a long time, Scott is flying solo.
"This is the first time we've seen Scott without a significant other, which is really cool," Posey says. "In the first episode of Teen Wolf, he falls in love with Allison (Crystal Reed), and in the last episode, Kira (Arden Cho) leaves. It's the first time we've seen Scott without somebody, so that's really cool and fun to play with. It's exciting to see where that's going to go and who else is potential love material for Scott."
Despite the potential for Scott to find someone new before the series ends, Posey teases that "the relationships this season are more friends rather than romantic." That's especially the case as the older kids prepare to graduate.
"Scott really kind of has this real little brother/older brother of Scott and Liam (Dylan Sprayberry), because Scott's got to take off to college, and the town that he protects is going to be without a protector," he says. "So he needs to train Liam in order to get him to a spot where Scott feels comfortable and he can leave the town to Liam, which hasn't happened yet. So there's a lot happening there."
While fans are already preparing themselves to say goodbye to the show in just a matter of months, it doesn't sound like the cast is getting too emotional just yet. With eight episodes still to film, Posey says nothing much has changed.
"Right now it doesn't feel like the last season," he tells us. "What we're good at is working, and we are really professional. We're like a well-oiled machine at this point, so I don't know if we're like numb, or distracting ourselves from what's to come, the end, but it doesn't feel too sad yet. It feels great."
Teen Wolf premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on MTV.