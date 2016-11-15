The end of an era is upon us.

Teen Wolf's final season debuts tonight, and it's something a little different from what we're used to. As the promos have revealed, the residents of Beacon Hills are being erased from existence thanks to some terrifying guys on horses, and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) appears to be the first big victim. Suddenly, his friends know that they've forgotten something, but they don't know what.

"It's stuff we've never really dealt with before on the show," star Tyler Posey tells E! News. "It's really cool. It kind of opens your eyes about stuff that's out there in the world. It's confusing, but it's a really cool season."