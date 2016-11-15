To keep it real, Kenya Moore's relationship with Matt Jordan hasn't always been peaches and cream.

While the couple has shared plenty of happy moments on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the season ahead promises some dramatic moments.

And after the pair called it quits over Memorial Day weekend, some fans thought Kenya and Matt would be done for good.

"It was an incident while we were on vacation with him kicking the door," the Bravo star shared with E! News. "It was really a little disheartening to know that you can be that angry or upset that you feel the need to kick a door but he's a big guy and very strong and muscular and so I'm sure he was just trying to get in and it just ended up being kicked in but that's still no excuse. Walk away, calm down, call a friend, talk yourself off of a ledge and then come back and speak to someone with sense."