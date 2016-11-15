To keep it real, Kenya Moore's relationship with Matt Jordan hasn't always been peaches and cream.
While the couple has shared plenty of happy moments on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the season ahead promises some dramatic moments.
And after the pair called it quits over Memorial Day weekend, some fans thought Kenya and Matt would be done for good.
"It was an incident while we were on vacation with him kicking the door," the Bravo star shared with E! News. "It was really a little disheartening to know that you can be that angry or upset that you feel the need to kick a door but he's a big guy and very strong and muscular and so I'm sure he was just trying to get in and it just ended up being kicked in but that's still no excuse. Walk away, calm down, call a friend, talk yourself off of a ledge and then come back and speak to someone with sense."
As viewers learned in the first two episodes of the season, both parties are trying to make it work. And before you judge Kenya's decision, the reality star wants to make a few things clear.
"I have never felt one time during our entire relationship that he would ever lay a finger on me," she told E! News. "I know that his heart is a heart of gold. I have not been able to say that about other men that I have dated."
One co-star who thinks the couple should keep going is Phaedra Parks. During our interview, Kenya shared some of the words of wisdom she received from the newly divorced attorney.
"Her advice to me was basically if you love him, try to work it out," she explained to us. "If you need to get help for both of you, try to work it out."
And while there may be a few speed bumps in the season ahead, the couple admits that they are a work in progress.
"We're working on our relationship. I've learned a lot throughout the year about myself and definitely we're working on it," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "I'm learning as I go and I clearly have love for this man and I see that there are issues that we need to work out and that he needs to work on."
