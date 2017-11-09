It was there that the real Taylor Swift was born, and there that our study begins. Over 10 years ago, the world was introduced to this ringletted ingénue with the release of the eponymous album Taylor Swift. She serenaded one Tim McGraw, she spoke of pickup trucks, she made us all hate Drew more than we knew we ever could.

But in that decade since her big debut, Taylor Swift has grown and evolved and created new sounds and gotten edgier and angrier and cut off her curly hair and stopped wearing hoop earrings and discovered the lost art of the crop top and then eschewed the lost art of the crop top and then discovered the lost art of the hoodie-as-disguise and completely reinvented herself over and over. Every second October, with the release of another album, we ushered in a new era of Taylor. She changes her outfits, she changes her makeup, she changes what she sings about.

Now sometimes the changes are for better, sometimes for worse, but they're always entertaining and worth a study.