The Voice season 11 mentors are quite an eclectic group. Voice host Carson Daly announced the new names during his day job on NBC's Today. Joining coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys are Bette Midler, Charlie Puth, Sammy Hagar and Joan Jett. See? Eclectic.

Midler will join Shelton's team, Hagar is on Team Adam, Puth is working with Keys and Jett is working on Team Miley.

A special-half hour episode of The Voice will debut on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 p.m. after the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympics. The episode will be blind auditions and mark Cyrus and Keys' debuts as coaches on the popular singing competition. Superstore will also get an Olympics preview on Friday, Aug. 19.