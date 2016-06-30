ABC is bringing together some unlikely partners for its newest summer experiment, Greatest Hits. For starters, it's hosted by iconic talk show host Arsenio Hall and country star Kelsea Ballerini, a.k.a. two people with pretty much no connection other than the fact that they both have listened to music at some point in their lives.

But the duo makes sense when it comes to the concept of the show: Greatest Hits brings together musicians with big hits from decades past and today's current chart-toppers. Each episode covers a five-year period from the '80s, '90s and '00s.

Hall and Ballerini explained to E! News during a visit to the set that it's not a reality show or a contest, "It's just a show honoring great music and great artists," Ballerini said. Added Hall, "If you're a great legend and you see some young tyke that you love, you can come work with that person. If you're a young tyke and you see a legend, you say, 'I've always want to sing with Steven Tyler,' bam, ABC puts you together."